North’s top digital asset expo returns with Block Mountain CNX on Feb 23-26

Visitors can explore the Web 3.0 experience in Chiang Mai from February 23-26.

On the menu is a feast of Blockchain and digital-asset events that have proved popular among the government sector, entrepreneurs, investors and the general public alike over the past four years.

The four-day expo is being held by OM Platform Co Ltd together with the Thai Digital Asset Association, Thai metaverse association, and a network of industry alliances. Other partners including Cryptomind, Blockchain Review, and the crypto community will be showcasing their knowledge of Web3.0 Blockchain technology, digital assets, innovations, and related technologies.

The organisers expect the expo to stimulate knowledge and understanding of the application of Blockchain technology in business operations for entrepreneurs in Thailand. It will boost awareness of digital assets’ important role and how they will affect life in the future, while also serving as a forum for connection and collaboration between sectors related to Web 3.0 Blockchain technology and digital assets.

The core of Block Mountain CNX 2023 will be held at the Science and Technology Park, Chiang Mai University from February 23-26.