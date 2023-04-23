Thai students make cancer diagnosis easier with new invention

The school’s principal, Dr Worawarong Rakreungdet, said the new cancer detection system involved the circulation of tumour DNA on the surface of red blood cells, and the team had used chicken blood in the experiment. The system was devised by winners of the National Young Scientist Competition this year, who also received an audience with HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on March 28.

The young scientists will be representing Thailand at the Regeneron ISEF 2023 fair to be held in Dallas, Texas, from May 13 to 19.

“The team who developed this project comprises three Mahidol Wittayanusorn School students, namely Wongsakon Malalaksamee (Captain), Matina Boontem (Petch) and Chutinun Sukpongjirakul (Kaimook),” said Worawarong. “The team was also under the guidance of two project research advisors specializing in the field of research projects, namely Kiattipoom Rodpun (Prime Minister's Science Teacher Award 2020 and ‘The National People Award for Youth and Children 2022’) and Peti Thuwajit (Medical DMSc Award of the year 2022) from the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital of Mahidol University,” added the principal.