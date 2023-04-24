Phuket to host THB2-million international senior golf event
The SAT-NSDF Sogo (Malaysia) Senior Championship 2023 will be held at Phuket Country Club golf course in Kathu district from April 25-27.
The event offers a cash prize of 2 million baht.
Thai Senior Professional Golf Association (TSPGA) president Sutin Darunyothin presided over the press conference on Monday. The others attending the conference included Phuket Country Club general manager Chanwut Hongyok, Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) Phuket Office assitant director Pattarawut Arisarakulthorn and Thai professional golfer Boonchu Ruangkit.
As many as 158 professional golfers from 13 countries, including Malaysia, Australia, Japan, the US and South Korea, will participate in the three-day competition.
Apart from Boonchu, other Thai golfers who will participate in the competition include Prayad Marksaeng, Udorn Duangdecha, Thaworn Wiratchant and Somboon Leelathitikul.
The competition will be held in stroke-play format of 54 holes. Only 60 golfers will qualify for the final round.
The TSPGA was thankful to the sponsors of the event, such as Malaysian department store Sogo, SAT and National Sports Development Fund (NSDF), Sutin said.
While Mr. Sutin Darunyothin, Thai Senior Professional Golf Association (TSPGA) president, gave 18 scholarships of 1,800 baht per scholarship to students who lacked funds. from various schools in the area of Kathu District, Phuket Province.
SAT-NSDF Sogo (Malaysia) Senior Championship 2023 is the third stage of the Thai Senior Tour 2023.
The tournament comprises six competitions for cash rewards totalling 7 million baht.
The remaining competitions are:
- Fourth stage: Artitaya Golf & Resort, Nakhon Nayok, May 16-18
- Fifth stage: Legacy Golf Club, Bangkok, August 9-11
- Sixth stage: Royal Hua Hin Golf Club, Prachuap Khiri Khan, September 5-7