Thai Senior Professional Golf Association join hands with Zen Golfer's Factory on allowing Japanese senior golfers to participate in Bangkok golf programme
Thai Senior Professional Golf Association (TSPGA) has collaborated with Zen Golfer's Factory on allowing Japanese senior golfers to participate in Thai Senior Tour 2023's qualifying school golf programme.
The programme is being held at Legacy Golf Club in Bangkok from February 13 to 15.
Zen Golfer's Factory, the first importer and distributor of golf equipment from Japan via an online platform in Thailand, also supported TSPGA in organising the fifth stage of Thai Senior Tour 2023 golf competition at Legacy Golf Club in Bangkok from August 9 to 11.
This collaboration aims to promote Thailand among foreigners, stimulate tourism and facilitate golf-related business operations in Thailand, said TSPGA president Sutin Darunyothin.
He added that Zen Golfer's Factory is well-known among Japanese golfers.
"We are lucky that the association has received support from Zen Golfer's Factory in organising the fifth stage of Thai Senior Tour 2023 from August 9-11 at Legacy Golf Club in Bangkok," he said.
Earlier, Zen Golfer's Factory organised a special golf competition to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its establishment at Legacy Golf Club on Sunday
Japan's ambassador to Thailand, Kazuya Nashida, presided over the competition's opening ceremony, while several golfers from Japan and Thailand participated in the competition.
Thai professional golfers participated in the competition including Thanyakon Khrongpha, Ploychompoo Wilairungruang and Nemitra Chantanakhet.
Meanwhile, TSPGA president Sutin Darunyothin congratulated Zen Golfer's Factory founder Akinari Nakamura founder on this occasion.
Thai Senior Tour 2023 comprises six competitions for cash rewards totalling 7 million baht. The competitions are scheduled to be organised as follows:
First stage: Panorama Golf and Country Club, Nakhon Ratchasima, February 22-24
Second stage: Alpine Golf Resort, Chiang Mai, March 29-31
Third stage: Phuket Country Club, Phuket, April 24-27
Fourth stage: Artitaya Golf & Resort, Nakhon Nayok, May 16-18
Fifth stage: Legacy Golf Club, Bangkok, August 9-11
Sixth stage: Royal Hua Hin Golf Club, Prachuap Khiri Khan, September 5-7