Thai Senior Professional Golf Association join hands with Zen Golfer's Factory on allowing Japanese senior golfers to participate in Bangkok golf programme

This collaboration aims to promote Thailand among foreigners, stimulate tourism and facilitate golf-related business operations in Thailand, said TSPGA president Sutin Darunyothin.

He added that Zen Golfer's Factory is well-known among Japanese golfers.

"We are lucky that the association has received support from Zen Golfer's Factory in organising the fifth stage of Thai Senior Tour 2023 from August 9-11 at Legacy Golf Club in Bangkok," he said.

Earlier, Zen Golfer's Factory organised a special golf competition to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its establishment at Legacy Golf Club on Sunday

Japan's ambassador to Thailand, Kazuya Nashida, presided over the competition's opening ceremony, while several golfers from Japan and Thailand participated in the competition.

Thai professional golfers participated in the competition including Thanyakon Khrongpha, Ploychompoo Wilairungruang and Nemitra Chantanakhet.

