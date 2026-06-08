Thailand Consumers Council sues 4 global platforms over scams

Thailand’s consumer watchdog has filed a landmark civil lawsuit against the parent companies of four major global technology platforms and nine financial institutions, seeking more than 230 million baht in compensation for victims of online investment scams.

The Thailand Consumers Council, together with lawyers and representatives of affected consumers, filed the case with the Civil Court on Ratchadaphisek Road on June 8, 2026.





The first group of claimants comprises 10 consumers who allegedly lost more than 230 million baht after being targeted by online investment fraud networks.

The Civil Court has scheduled the first case management hearing for August 3, 2026.

The lawsuit is being described as the first of its kind in Thailand to pursue liability against overseas parent companies that own and control major global digital platforms. The council said the case aims to establish a new benchmark for consumer protection and force major platforms to improve safety standards for Thai users.