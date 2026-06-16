DLT eases 2026 driving licence renewal rules

Colour-vision test scrapped for renewals

Drivers renewing their licences will no longer be required to take the colour-vision test.

The test will now be required only for first-time driving licence applicants.



Brake-reaction test waived for some drivers

Drivers aged 55 or under whose driving licences have expired by no more than one year will be exempt from the foot-reaction, or brake-response, test.

They will be required to take only the peripheral vision and depth perception tests.



Drivers over 55 must still take brake-reaction test

Despite the relaxed rules, the DLT said road safety remains a priority.

Drivers aged over 55 will still be required to undergo the foot-reaction test, along with peripheral vision and depth perception tests. Officials will check applicants’ age details carefully during the renewal process.



Full tests required if licence expired for more than one year

Drivers of any age whose licences have expired for more than one year must still take the full set of physical fitness tests.

These include the foot-reaction test, peripheral vision test and depth perception test.

The DLT said the revised criteria are intended to reduce the burden on motorists, save time and ease congestion at transport offices for drivers who remain physically fit and suitable to drive.