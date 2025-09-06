Online driving licence renewal now available without physical fitness test, except for two groups

The Royal Gazette website on Friday published the Ministerial Regulation on Driving Licence Applications and Renewals (No. 2) B.E. 2568 (2025).

The regulation stated that drivers renewing their licences previously had to undergo a physical fitness test in person at the licensing office. However, for most drivers without serious medical conditions, physical fitness does not significantly affect their ability to drive.

To reduce administrative burden and provide convenience, the new regulation allows drivers under the age of 55 and whose licences have not lapsed for more than one year to renew their driving licences online without undergoing physical fitness tests, including:

Reaction ability tests

Vision tests

The regulation will come into force 180 days after its publication in the Royal Gazette.