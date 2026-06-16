Independent candidates tipped to lead Bangkok council race in Thailand

Independent candidates are expected to perform strongly in the Bangkok Metropolitan Council (BMC) election on June 28, 2026, as low turnout could favour candidates with strong organised vote bases.

Political observers believe the race across Bangkok’s 50 districts will be shaped less by national political sentiment and more by local networks. Unlike general elections, local polls have not generated the same level of enthusiasm among Bangkok voters.

Bangkokbiznews reported that turnout in the BMC election on May 22, 2022, stood at 60.48%, while the Bangkok governor election held on the same day drew 60.73%.

That level of turnout tends to benefit established local figures, especially former BMC members and long-time district candidates. Voters in condominiums and housing estates are also harder to mobilise in large numbers, making organised local support even more important.

Some BMC candidates are concerned about the People’s Party’s strong “orange wave” in the February 8, 2026 general election, when the party swept Bangkok. Some are even hoping for heavy rain on polling day, believing that lower turnout would allow organised vote bases to outperform broader political momentum.

This situation has pushed some parties, especially Pheu Thai, which has yet to fully recover from the national election, to campaign heavily online. The party hopes to reach voters beyond communities, alleyways, flats and housing estates where candidates already have direct access.