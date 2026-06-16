Cabinet appoints new Phuket governor after high-level reshuffle

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the transfer of Phuket Governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn to the post of deputy permanent secretary at the Interior Ministry, while appointing Chotinarin Kerdsom, currently deputy permanent secretary, as the new Phuket governor.
Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the transfer of the Phuket governor to the Interior Ministry was intended to improve work efficiency, adding that Nirat was a senior official with a strong administrative profile.
Before Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Anutin called ministers from the Bhumjaithai Party for talks. Reports said several ministers involved in efforts to tackle influential figures in Phuket were criticised over their work.
The move followed a policy meeting chaired by Anutin on Monday, June 15, with senior officials from the Interior Ministry, during which he criticised the handling of influential figures in Phuket.
The Interior Ministry permanent secretary subsequently issued an order transferring five officials in Phuket and related provinces.
The reshuffle included:
Asked whether the reshuffle was linked to conflicts in the province, which he had mentioned while delivering policy instructions to the Interior Ministry, Anutin said adjustments were sometimes necessary because Phuket faced several issues.
He said he had personally visited Phuket for two to three days, but the situation had still not improved.
“When something happens and people start exposing this and that, work cannot continue like this,” Anutin said. “We have to send in people who are not in conflict with each other and who can work together.”
He said Phuket was an economic city that generated huge revenue for the country, but the government would not tolerate problems such as beach land encroachment, attempts to drive away or threaten local residents, mafia-style influence, or people making false claims of authority.
Anutin said he could not simply wait for reports asking for another nine months to investigate, set up fact-finding panels and conduct inquiries.
He said he had instructed the Interior Ministry permanent secretary to accelerate solutions because Phuket was currently facing many problems.
Asked about his earlier remark that the permanent secretary would also be examined, Anutin said everything would be fine if there were clear changes and improvements.
“But today the permanent secretary has shown that this is not the case,” he said. “There is no need to worry — I examine him every day because he is with me every day.”
Asked whether the deputy governor transfers were linked to influential figures in Phuket, Anutin said details should be sought from the Interior Ministry permanent secretary, who had proposed the reshuffle for approval.
Asked whether similar problems would be prevented in other provinces, Anutin replied: “This is the Phuket Sandbox.”