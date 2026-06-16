Cabinet appoints new Phuket governor after high-level reshuffle

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the transfer of Phuket Governor Nirat Pongsitthaworn to the post of deputy permanent secretary at the Interior Ministry, while appointing Chotinarin Kerdsom, currently deputy permanent secretary, as the new Phuket governor.

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the transfer of the Phuket governor to the Interior Ministry was intended to improve work efficiency, adding that Nirat was a senior official with a strong administrative profile.

Before Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Anutin called ministers from the Bhumjaithai Party for talks. Reports said several ministers involved in efforts to tackle influential figures in Phuket were criticised over their work.

The move followed a policy meeting chaired by Anutin on Monday, June 15, with senior officials from the Interior Ministry, during which he criticised the handling of influential figures in Phuket.

The Interior Ministry permanent secretary subsequently issued an order transferring five officials in Phuket and related provinces.