Cabinet backs 17-45 baht rail fare cap for 2027

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a common ticket policy for electric train services, setting fares at 17-45 baht per trip across all rail lines as the government seeks to reduce the cost of living for commuters.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the measure would cover all colours and all lines in the mass-transit rail network, using a common-ticket model that charges passengers only one entry fee even when they transfer between routes.





The government aims to launch the scheme on January 1, 2027, presenting it as a New Year measure to ease household expenses.

One entry fee across all lines

Under the proposed fare structure, passengers would pay between 17 and 45 baht per trip, with the maximum fare capped at 45 baht regardless of how many lines they use during the journey.

Phiphat said the key principle was to remove repeated entry charges when passengers change trains, making the system simpler and less costly for daily commuters.

The policy builds on earlier fare-reduction efforts on the Purple Line and Red Line, where the government has already implemented a 40-baht fare model, before expanding the approach to the wider electric rail network.