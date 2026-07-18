Navy says vessel in Gulf of Oman report is not Thai

The Royal Thai Navy has confirmed that a merchant vessel featured in reports about an incident in the Gulf of Oman was not Thai-flagged, easing concerns sparked by information circulating on social media.

Rear Admiral Parach Rattanachaiphan, spokesman for the Royal Thai Navy, said on Saturday, July 18, that the Navy Operations Centre had coordinated checks through vessel-tracking systems after reports raised fears that the ship might be Thai.

The checks were conducted with the operational centre of the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre and the Marine Department’s Vessel Traffic Service centre.

The authorities found that the vessel shown in the reports was not registered under the Thai flag.

Thailand’s only cargo vessel in area remains safe

The Navy also reviewed the status of Thai cargo vessels operating in the Gulf of Oman.

Only one Thai cargo ship was currently operating in the area, the spokesman said.

After coordinating with the person responsible for the vessel’s security, the Navy received confirmation that both the ship and its crew were safe.

Navigation and operations were continuing as normal, with no disruption reported.

The Navy has previously used maritime traffic-monitoring and inter-agency coordination systems to verify incidents involving Thai vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters.