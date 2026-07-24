Thailand rebukes Cambodia, calls for direct talks

Thailand has urged Cambodia to return to direct negotiations over their border disputes, with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow saying the two neighbours must seek a joint solution rather than use regional forums to make one-sided demands.

Speaking during the 59th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Manila, Sihasak said Thailand was prepared to explain its position whenever Cambodia raised the issue internationally, but lasting progress would require sincerity, mutual trust and direct engagement between Bangkok and Phnom Penh.

He criticised Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn for continuing to present what Sihasak described as the same account at successive international meetings.

Sihasak said the dispute could not be reduced to a one-sided narrative and that Cambodia should engage Thailand in finding a way forward rather than simply calling on Bangkok to meet its demands. His remarks represented Thailand’s position on the continuing disagreements between the two governments.