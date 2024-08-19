SAC forms central committee for public security and counter-terrorism oversight

The committee will be chaired by the Union Minister for Border Affairs, with the Deputy Minister for Defence serving as Vice Chairman and the Deputy Minister for Home Affairs serving as Vice Chairman.
The committee will include members from various military and security bodies, including senior officials from the Office of the Commander-in-Chief (Army), regional military commands, security and border affairs ministers from different states and regions, the Chief of Myanmar Police, and other key security officials. A secretary appointed by the chairman will manage administrative duties.
The committee's responsibilities include forming oversight committees at various levels—Naypyidaw, region/state, district, and township—to oversee public security and counter-terrorism efforts. Additionally, they will supervise the formation and arming of public security and counter-terrorism groups at the ward and village tract levels, and establish rules and procedures for these groups.
The committee will also coordinate the supply of weapons and military equipment suited to ongoing conflicts, ensure timely and adequate delivery of food supplies, and train forces in effective combat strategies. They will also prepare military units for security, defence, logistical support, communication, and medical evacuation in conflict areas.
Furthermore, the committee will work on replenishing and expanding forces as needed, continuously enhancing the capabilities of security personnel, and introducing specialists for the operation of advanced military technology. They will manage rotations, exemptions, and leaves for military personnel according to the People’s Military Service Law, coordinate with regional commands, and ensure support for wounded or deceased soldiers.
The SAC issued the order to form the Central Committee for Public Security and Counter-Terrorism Oversight on August 16. The announcement quickly spread on social media, although the SAC's information team has not yet officially commented on the matter.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network