SAC forms central committee for public security and counter-terrorism oversight

The committee will be chaired by the Union Minister for Border Affairs, with the Deputy Minister for Defence serving as Vice Chairman and the Deputy Minister for Home Affairs serving as Vice Chairman.

The committee will include members from various military and security bodies, including senior officials from the Office of the Commander-in-Chief (Army), regional military commands, security and border affairs ministers from different states and regions, the Chief of Myanmar Police, and other key security officials. A secretary appointed by the chairman will manage administrative duties.