PM Anwar: Several Asean countries also interested in joining BRICS

The prime minister said ASEAN has no intention of becoming an arena for the power struggles of major powers, and the bloc will maintain its focus on the regional economy with dialogue partners to ensure relationships between member countries will not be jeopardised.

He said this in the Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday ( October 15 ) during the Minister’s Question Time.

"Economic fundamentals will be the main criteria or yardstick, and we don’t want ASEAN to be an arena for the power struggles of major powers.

"In the past, it was the (struggle between) the United States (US) and the Soviet Union. Now, it is between the US and China.

"Therefore, we will continue to improve our relationship with China, and when we approached BRICS, several other Asian countries decided to do the same,” he said.