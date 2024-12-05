Vietnam rises to the top 11 largest exporters globally

From being a minor exporter before 2013, Vietnam rose to number eleven in the global rankings of top exporters by 2023, emerging as a surprise player in global trade.

According to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Vietnam has advanced significantly in import-export rankings, now standing second in ASEAN, trailing only Singapore.

Phung Thi Lan Phuong, an expert from KTP FTA Consulting, highlighted how Vietnam became one of the four fastest-growing exporters globally between 2019 and 2023, alongside India, Canada, and China. This achievement is credited to the Government's robust economic integration strategy, signing 16 FTAs and opening markets with nearly 60 partners.