Tachilek residents scramble to buy fuel after power cut

Residents of Tachilek, a town in Myanmar’s Shan State, rushed to buy petrol on Wednesday morning after Thailand cut off electricity to the border town.

Tachilek is one of five Myanmar border areas affected by the National Security Council’s order to halt power supply in an effort to disrupt Chinese call-centre gangs operating in the region.

By 10 am, many residents were seen driving cars and motorcycles to petrol stations, carrying containers to stock up on fuel. The petrol was believed to be intended for small electricity generators to provide power at night.