China Offers Humanitarian Aid to Myanmar Following Severe Earthquake

China's President Xi Jinping has sent a message of condolence to Senior General Min Aung Hlaing following the powerful earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday, whilst confirming China's readiness to provide humanitarian assistance.

According to Xinhua News Agency, the Chinese president expressed his sympathies on Saturday to Myanmar's leadership in the aftermath of the major seismic event.

A spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry stated on Friday that Beijing stands prepared to deliver emergency humanitarian aid and support to affected areas in Myanmar, assisting with disaster relief and rescue operations as the neighbouring country navigates this challenging period.

