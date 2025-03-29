China Offers Humanitarian Aid to Myanmar Following Severe Earthquake

China's President Xi Jinping has sent a message of condolence to Senior General Min Aung Hlaing following the powerful earthquake that struck Myanmar on Friday, whilst confirming China's readiness to provide humanitarian assistance.
According to Xinhua News Agency, the Chinese president expressed his sympathies on Saturday to Myanmar's leadership in the aftermath of the major seismic event.
A spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry stated on Friday that Beijing stands prepared to deliver emergency humanitarian aid and support to affected areas in Myanmar, assisting with disaster relief and rescue operations as the neighbouring country navigates this challenging period.
The ministry spokesperson provided additional information regarding Chinese casualties in the earthquake, as well as details of China's disaster relief and rescue missions.
The official emphasised that Myanmar is a friendly neighbour to China, adding that Beijing is closely monitoring developments following the earthquake and extends its profound condolences.
"China hopes and believes that the Myanmar government and people will overcome these difficulties and rebuild their communities promptly," the spokesperson remarked.
Immediately following the earthquake, Chinese diplomatic missions in Myanmar activated emergency response mechanisms and issued relevant consular alerts.
They have been gathering and verifying comprehensive information to assess whether any Chinese institutions, companies or citizens have been affected. As of the latest update, no Chinese fatalities have been reported in the impacted areas.