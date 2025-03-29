Desperate Search for Monks Under Collapsed Mandalay Temple After Quake

Rescue teams in Myanmar are engaged in a desperate search for over 100 monks trapped beneath the ruins of a collapsed building within the Mahamuni Pagoda in Mandalay, following the devastating earthquake.
The Irrawaddy News reported on March 29th, 2025, that the situation remains critical.
On March 28th, more than 270 monks were gathered within the temple complex, undertaking Pali examinations, when the powerful tremors struck.
The resulting collapse of the building has tragically claimed the lives of 80 monks, with over 100 still feared to be buried beneath the debris.
The earthquake has forced monks from the Mahamuni Pagoda to sleep in the open courtyard, as their living quarters have been rendered uninhabitable.
The Mahamuni Pagoda, a site of profound religious significance and a popular destination for tourists, including those from Thailand, has suffered extensive structural damage, with numerous buildings destroyed.
At present, there are no reports concerning the condition of the revered Mahamuni Buddha image, known as the "soft gold" Buddha.
Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Administration Council (SAC), travelled from Naypyidaw to Mandalay this morning to convene meetings with local government officials.
The focus of these discussions is to coordinate and expedite relief efforts for the earthquake-affected population.
The ongoing rescue operations are being conducted under immense pressure, with concerns growing for the trapped monks as time passes.