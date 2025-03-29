Desperate Search for Monks Under Collapsed Mandalay Temple After Quake

Rescue teams in Myanmar are engaged in a desperate search for over 100 monks trapped beneath the ruins of a collapsed building within the Mahamuni Pagoda in Mandalay, following the devastating earthquake.

The Irrawaddy News reported on March 29th, 2025, that the situation remains critical.

On March 28th, more than 270 monks were gathered within the temple complex, undertaking Pali examinations, when the powerful tremors struck.

The resulting collapse of the building has tragically claimed the lives of 80 monks, with over 100 still feared to be buried beneath the debris.

