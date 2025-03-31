Chinese Rescue Teams Extract Survivors from Myanmar Earthquake Rubble as Death Toll Mounts

Chinese rescue teams have managed to pull six survivors from the earthquake-ravaged city of Mandalay, Myanmar, including a pregnant woman, as the region grapples with a rising death toll and the urgent need for humanitarian aid.
The teams’ efforts come amidst harrowing reports of decomposing bodies and sweltering temperatures hindering rescue operations.
The Chinese teams, who arrived in Mandalay on Sunday evening, successfully extracted four survivors on Monday, adding to the two rescued yesterday.
The latest rescue occurred at the collapsed Sky Villa Condominium at 7:15 AM local time, where a pregnant woman and a child were also found alive earlier. Rescue workers believe more people remain trapped in the wreckage.
Additionally, a woman was rescued from the ruins of the Great Wall Hotel.
On Sunday, the Chinese teams rescued an elderly man from a collapsed hospital in Naypyidaw and another survivor in Mandalay.
Tragically, the Chinese embassy in Myanmar confirmed that one Chinese national was killed and 15 others injured in the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the country on Friday.
The Myanmar military government reported on Sunday that the death toll has exceeded 1,700, with 3,400 injured and 300 missing. The Wall Street Journal has since reported the death toll has risen to 2,028.
Rescue teams from Myanmar and international organisations are racing against time, having passed the critical 72-hour survival window.
Residents in Sagaing reported to international media that bodies trapped under the rubble are beginning to decompose in the intense heat.
Rescue workers from Mandalay only reached Sagaing on Sunday, after the 90-year-old Ava Bridge, connecting the two cities, collapsed. They have recovered more bodies than survivors.
One resident stated that at least 90 bodies have been recovered, while 36 people were rescued from the ruins of houses, buildings, and temples.
Weather forecasts predict temperatures in central Myanmar will reach 40 degrees Celsius or higher throughout the week. Firefighters expressed grave concerns about the rapid decomposition of bodies and urgently requested specialised rescue personnel and heavy machinery to clear debris, as well as body bags.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has escalated its emergency response to the highest level and appealed for $US 8 million in emergency funding to provide life-saving treatment, prevent disease outbreaks, and restore essential health services over the next 30 days.
The International Committee of the Red Cross emphasised that providing aid and medical treatment to the injured is a priority, alongside ensuring access to clean water to prevent disease outbreaks.