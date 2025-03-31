Chinese Rescue Teams Extract Survivors from Myanmar Earthquake Rubble as Death Toll Mounts

Chinese rescue teams have managed to pull six survivors from the earthquake-ravaged city of Mandalay, Myanmar, including a pregnant woman, as the region grapples with a rising death toll and the urgent need for humanitarian aid.

The teams’ efforts come amidst harrowing reports of decomposing bodies and sweltering temperatures hindering rescue operations.

The Chinese teams, who arrived in Mandalay on Sunday evening, successfully extracted four survivors on Monday, adding to the two rescued yesterday.

The latest rescue occurred at the collapsed Sky Villa Condominium at 7:15 AM local time, where a pregnant woman and a child were also found alive earlier. Rescue workers believe more people remain trapped in the wreckage.

Additionally, a woman was rescued from the ruins of the Great Wall Hotel.

On Sunday, the Chinese teams rescued an elderly man from a collapsed hospital in Naypyidaw and another survivor in Mandalay.

Tragically, the Chinese embassy in Myanmar confirmed that one Chinese national was killed and 15 others injured in the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that struck the country on Friday.