Every Singaporean household can claim $500 CDC vouchers from May 13

There will also be SG60 vouchers in July, which amount to $600 for every adult Singaporean, and $800 for those aged 60 and above. These expire on Dec 31, 2026.

A typical family of four with two young children can receive around $5,000 in support this financial year, said PM Wong.

“But we understand and we hear the concerns that Singaporeans have and continue to have about cost-of-living pressures,” he said. “It is not unique to Singapore, because a similar situation is seen and felt in countries everywhere around the world.”

He added, “In Singapore, inflation has already started coming down. It has come down faster than in most other places. But prices remain high, and people do feel the impact.”

The overall economic situation is also adding to anxieties with much uncertainty and a global slowdown, he said, adding that the Government is committed to helping Singaporeans tackle these challenges.

PM Wong noted that with each round of vouchers, the scheme has become better with more partners on board. He is glad to see that as more heartland merchants come on board the digital voucher scheme, they are also adopting e-payment systems.

Participating hawkers, heartland merchants and supermarkets may benefit from a total possible spending of about $665 million by households for this May tranche of vouchers.

There are eight participating supermarkets, with about 400 outlets islandwide. They are Ang Mo Supermarket, Cold Storage, Giant Singapore, Hao Mart, FairPrice, Prime Supermarket, Sheng Siong and U Stars Supermarket.

Residents can locate nearby participating heartland merchants, hawker stalls and supermarkets by visiting go.gov.sg/cdcvouchers

Participating hawker stalls and heartland merchants can be identified by the teal CDC voucher decal, while participating supermarkets will have the yellow CDC voucher decal.

The launch was hosted by the five mayors – Low Yen Ling, who is also chairman of the mayors’ committee, Denise Phua, Desmond Choo, Alex Yam and Mohd Fahmi Aliman.

As of May 12, about 97.3 % of 1.33 million Singaporean households have claimed the previous tranche of CDC vouchers disbursed in January 2025.

About $324 million, or 83.4 % of the vouchers, has been spent at participating hawker stalls, heartland merchants and supermarkets. Most of it – 92 % – was spent on food and grocery items.

Giving an update on the usage of the sixth tranche of the scheme, Low said about $166 million, or 51.9 % of the claimed vouchers, was spent at supermarkets. The remaining sum of about $154 million, or 48.1 %, was spent at heartland shops and hawker stalls.

Of the amount spent in heartland shops and hawker stalls, more than $108 million – or 70 % – was spent at food and beverage outlets and hawker stalls or on food items. Another $21 million went to minimarts in the heartland, and $25 million was spent on other trades.

Speaking to the media at the event, Ms Low said: “The CDC voucher scheme has become the key pillar of immediate support for Singaporean families to defray their daily expenses.

“And it is also something that our heartland shops and hawkers look forward to because it catalyses the demand for their products and services.”

She added that more than 23,000 heartland shops and hawkers are on the scheme now, with new merchants for upcoming voucher launches.

She said 10 coffee shop chain operators have introduced community budget meals to stretch Singapore’s food budget. Over the last 18 months, more heartland shops and hawkers have also initiated CDC voucher discounts and promotion deals to help Singaporeans.

Major supermarkets are introducing promotions for the use of CDC vouchers, too.

FairPrice Group (FPG) will give a $6 return voucher for every $60 worth of CDC supermarket vouchers spent in a single transaction at any FairPrice store from May 13 to 19. Customers are not required to spend a minimum amount when using their $6 return vouchers, and can use multiple return vouchers in a single transaction. The return vouchers will be valid for use from the day after they are issued until June 15.

FPG chief executive Vipul Chawla said: “Singaporeans have shown incredible strength and spirit in the last few months of global uncertainty, and as the nation’s largest retailer, we want to recognise the hard work they put in every day to lead more fulfilling lives.

“This third wave of FairPrice return vouchers is our way of helping to make every day a little better for all in Singapore, by keeping daily essentials within reach.”

Customers at Giant, Cold Storage, CS Fresh and Jason's Deli will also get a $6 return voucher when they spend a minimum of $60 with their CDC vouchers in a single receipt from May 13 to 19. The return voucher may be redeemed a day after the date of issue till May 27, with no minimum spend.

Sheng Siong will give out special discounts of up to 50 per cent on selected products, including eggs and rice, when customers spend $50 in a single receipt using CDC vouchers, from May 13 to June 11.

How to claim your CDC vouchers

Singaporean households can visit go.gov.sg/cdcv and log in with Singpass to claim the digital vouchers. Notification letters will not be issued for this latest tranche of vouchers, in line with sustainability efforts.

Once claimed, an SMS from “gov.sg” will be sent to the registered mobile number, containing a unique voucher link. This link can be shared among household members.

The SMS links for the CDC vouchers for May 2025 are different from the links for the CDC vouchers issued in January 2025.

For those who may face difficulties with the digital process, help will be available at community centres or community clubs (CCs) and SG Digital Community Hubs. Priority queues will be in place at CCs for seniors and people with disabilities.

More support will also be provided for residents without smartphones or those who need help setting up Singpass accounts or resetting passwords.

In the first week of the launch, more than 200 volunteers from institutions such as ITE College Central, Nanyang Polytechnic and Hwa Chong Institution will be deployed at selected CCs, assisting residents alongside CDC ambassadors. For the first time, staff volunteers from public agencies will be lending support.

SG Digital Office (SDO) digital ambassadors and Silver Infocomm wellness ambassadors will also be at CCs from May 13 to 26 to help residents claim their digital vouchers.

SDO will conduct learning journeys at these locations to equip residents with knowledge on how to use their vouchers.

Beyond this period, Singaporeans can continue to pick up digital skills for daily living, including redeeming CDC vouchers, from SDO’s digital ambassadors at 36 SG Digital Community Hubs and more than 200 roving counters islandwide.

To claim CDC vouchers, individuals do not need to disclose their bank login details, transfer money or install mobile applications from unofficial app stores.

Those who receive suspicious messages related to gov.sg or CDC vouchers can contact the People’s Association on 6225-5322. To check if something is a scam, call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline on 1799.

More details on the CDC voucher scheme for May 2025 can be found at https://vouchers.cdc.gov.sg/

Chin Soo Fang

The Straits Times

Asia News Network

Chin Soo Fang is a senior correspondent at The Straits Times covering topics such as community, politics, social issues, consumer, culture and heritage.