Thailand Rebuffs Cambodian 'Blackmail' Claims Over Border Electricity Cuts

Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has firmly denied accusations from Cambodia that it is using planned power and internet disruptions along their shared border as a political tool to influence ongoing territorial disputes.
Bangkok insists the measures are solely for the safety of citizens and to combat transnational crime, including rampant scam operations.
Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issued a clarification on Wednesday.
This came in response to a statement from Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, which declared that even anticipated electricity cuts and internet blackouts would not deter Phnom Penh from pursuing its territorial claims – specifically concerning the Ta Muen Thom, Ta Muen Tot, and Ta Kwai temples, and the Emerald Triangle area – before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Cambodia also affirmed its intention to maintain the current draft agenda for the upcoming Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting, scheduled for Saturday, 14th June 2025.
Nikorndej categorically stated that the plan to cut electricity and suspend internet signals along the Thai-Cambodian border has one unambiguous objective: "to ensure the safety of the people in the areas of both countries, and to prevent and suppress various transnational crimes, human trafficking, and technological crimes such as scams."
He added that Thailand's National Security Council (NSC) would continue to review these measures on this basis.
"These are not tools that the Thai side intends to use or hopes to gain political leverage from in bilateral negotiations," Nikorndej emphasised, describing the Cambodian understanding as a "misconception" evident in media reports from both nations.
He urged Cambodian authorities to cooperate in countering the spread of such "distorted information."
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson further reaffirmed Thailand's unwavering commitment to resolving border issues with Cambodia through existing bilateral mechanisms, particularly via the forthcoming JBC meeting.
He noted that regular discussions between military agencies in the border regions are also ongoing. Crucially, Nikorndej reiterated Thailand's long-standing position of not recognising the ICJ's jurisdiction in this matter, a stance that has been in place since 1960.