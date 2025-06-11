Thailand Rebuffs Cambodian 'Blackmail' Claims Over Border Electricity Cuts

Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has firmly denied accusations from Cambodia that it is using planned power and internet disruptions along their shared border as a political tool to influence ongoing territorial disputes.

Bangkok insists the measures are solely for the safety of citizens and to combat transnational crime, including rampant scam operations.

Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issued a clarification on Wednesday.

This came in response to a statement from Cambodia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, which declared that even anticipated electricity cuts and internet blackouts would not deter Phnom Penh from pursuing its territorial claims – specifically concerning the Ta Muen Thom, Ta Muen Tot, and Ta Kwai temples, and the Emerald Triangle area – before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

