Thai-Cambodian Border Crisis Deepens Amidst Renewed Clashes

The volatile border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia shows no sign of abating, despite agreements for troop withdrawals, with international media outlets unanimously highlighting the ongoing, high-level tension.

Cambodia's decision to pursue the dispute at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) contrasts sharply with Thailand's insistence on bilateral negotiations, further complicating efforts to find a peaceful resolution.

The latest flare-up in the long-standing border conflict erupted on 28th May, following reports of clashes in a disputed overlapping area between military forces from both sides.

This incident prompted both the Thai and Cambodian governments to issue statements confirming troop deployments, each citing the need to "maintain peace and order" within their respective territories.

Reuters reported that the Royal Thai Army has since heightened its operational readiness, preparing for "high-level operations" should the situation deteriorate.

Meanwhile, Cambodia has escalated its diplomatic offensive, announcing its intention to refer the dispute over four key border areas to the International Court of Justice.

This move comes despite Thailand's consistent refusal to recognise the ICJ's jurisdiction in this particular matter.