Malaysian PM concerned about leaked phone call between Thai and Cambodian leaders

In a statement reported by New Straits Times, Anwar said: "It is unfortunate that there was this alleged leak of the conversation between Paetongtarn and Hun Sen.”
He added, "In my discussions with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and the Thai prime minister, both agreed that they would at least continue with this engagement. That was before June 14."
Anwar, who currently chairs ASEAN, made the remarks at the 38th Asia-Pacific Roundtable in Kuala Lumpur.
He noted that Hun Manet and Paetongtarn had demonstrated a mutual understanding in handling the border issue in a "sober and restrained" manner. "I believe the interest is to try to cool down the tensions," he added.