Thai envoy recalled from Phnom Penh for consultations, ties not severed

The Thai government has recalled Tull Traisorat, Ambassador to Phnom Penh, for official consultations, according to Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, amid rising tensions following the release of a controversial audio clip. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) clarified that this move does not signal a downgrading of diplomatic relations with Cambodia.

In a statement issued by the MFA’s Department of Information, the ministry explained that the ambassador was invited back for routine discussions and that this is a normal diplomatic procedure, not a severance of ties.

According to sources, Tull was recalled alone for internal consultations, while other embassy operations in Phnom Penh continue as usual. No changes have been made to the level of diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

The move follows an incident on June 19, when the Thai Foreign Ministry summoned the Cambodian Ambassador to Thailand to receive a formal protest note. This was in response to the release of an audio clip featuring a private conversation between Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.