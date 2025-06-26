Sa Kaeo governor proposes cancellation of 75th anniversary of Thai-Cambodian ties

On Thursday, the governor of Sa Kaeo province proposed the cancellation of the planned celebration marking the 75th anniversary of Thai-Cambodian relations, along with a halt to all aid to Cambodia, excluding humanitarian assistance. This proposal came during a visit by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to Sa Kaeo, where she was observing and evaluating the situation in light of ongoing border tensions with Cambodia.

Governor's proposal during the meeting

While the prime minister and her delegation were meeting with officials at the Aranyaprathet district office at 10 am, Sa Kaeo Governor Parinya Phosat raised the suggestion to cancel the anniversary celebration and halt aid to Cambodia. Additionally, the governor recommended the cancellation of plans to use the central emergency fund for the construction of a new friendship bridge.