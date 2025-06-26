Sa Kaeo governor proposes cancellation of 75th anniversary of Thai-Cambodian ties

On Thursday, the governor of Sa Kaeo province proposed the cancellation of the planned celebration marking the 75th anniversary of Thai-Cambodian relations, along with a halt to all aid to Cambodia, excluding humanitarian assistance. This proposal came during a visit by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to Sa Kaeo, where she was observing and evaluating the situation in light of ongoing border tensions with Cambodia.
While the prime minister and her delegation were meeting with officials at the Aranyaprathet district office at 10 am, Sa Kaeo Governor Parinya Phosat raised the suggestion to cancel the anniversary celebration and halt aid to Cambodia. Additionally, the governor recommended the cancellation of plans to use the central emergency fund for the construction of a new friendship bridge.
During the meeting, Bamrung Locharoenwatanachai, chairman of the Sa Kaeo Chamber of Commerce, voiced concerns about the impact on local exporters. He highlighted that goods could no longer be exported via the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge due to the closure or reduced operating hours of border crossings. In response, Prime Minister Paetongtarn assured him that she would ask the commander of the First Army Area to review the situation.
Following the meeting, Prime Minister Paetongtarn visited the Ban Klong Luek border crossing to extend moral support to Thai officials stationed at the checkpoint. Around 50 villagers were present to greet the prime minister, and she spent time engaging with them, taking photos, and receiving briefings from military officers, customs officials, the provincial governor, and Sa Kaeo immigration officers.
The prime minister then visited the 1202nd Rangers Company to deliver bags of necessities as a gesture of moral support. Later, she visited the Border Patrol Police Pracharat Bamrun 1 School in Ban Phu Nam Kling village, where she provided encouragement to teachers and students. In the afternoon, the prime minister toured the First Infantry Battalion of the 12th Infantry Regiment, meeting district officials, tambon chiefs, village heads, and village defence volunteers.
At 3 pm, the prime minister and her delegation left Aranyaprathet by army helicopter, returning to Bangkok.