First Army Area allows 1,000 Cambodians to cross Ban Khlong Luek border daily under humanitarian measures

The First Army Area on June 26 issued an urgent directive to relevant agencies concerning the Thailand-Cambodia border, allowing Cambodian and Thai citizens to cross the border and return to their home countries under humanitarian grounds.

The new measures permit up to 1,000 Cambodians daily to pass through the Ban Khlong Luek Border Checkpoint in Sa Kaeo Province to return home. The military has clarified that this arrangement adheres to humanitarian principles while maintaining the same operational hours for opening and closing the border.

Only Cambodians who are legally registered in Thailand and possess a Border Pass issued by their home province will be allowed to return. The designated vehicles must be authorised by the authorities, and they will be accompanied by officers throughout the journey. Passports will not be accepted for entry or exit, and illegal workers or new individuals will not be permitted to enter Thailand.

This initiative, driven by the Burapha Task Force, is in line with the government's commitment to address the situation humanely, allowing those who need to return home the opportunity to do so while strictly maintaining border security.