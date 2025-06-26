First Army Area allows 1,000 Cambodians to cross Ban Khlong Luek border daily under humanitarian measures

The First Army Area on June 26 issued an urgent directive to relevant agencies concerning the Thailand-Cambodia border, allowing Cambodian and Thai citizens to cross the border and return to their home countries under humanitarian grounds.
The new measures permit up to 1,000 Cambodians daily to pass through the Ban Khlong Luek Border Checkpoint in Sa Kaeo Province to return home. The military has clarified that this arrangement adheres to humanitarian principles while maintaining the same operational hours for opening and closing the border.
Only Cambodians who are legally registered in Thailand and possess a Border Pass issued by their home province will be allowed to return. The designated vehicles must be authorised by the authorities, and they will be accompanied by officers throughout the journey. Passports will not be accepted for entry or exit, and illegal workers or new individuals will not be permitted to enter Thailand.
This initiative, driven by the Burapha Task Force, is in line with the government's commitment to address the situation humanely, allowing those who need to return home the opportunity to do so while strictly maintaining border security.
An example of the temporary border crossing includes the Ban Khlong Luek Border Checkpoint in Aranyaprathet District, Sa Kaeo Province, where Cambodian workers can return between 8:00–9:30, 10:30-12:00, and 13:00-14:00 daily, with a limit of 300, 300, 400 people per session, respectively. Only motorcycles and private cars with oversight will be permitted.
Additionally, special hours have been set for Cambodian students to return home, between 06:00–08:00 in the morning and 17:00–19:00 in the evening. Students must present clear documentation confirming their status, and no general public members are allowed to join the convoys.
For patients requiring medical treatment in Thailand, they will be allowed to cross into Thailand with a Border Pass and must provide an official medical certificate from Cambodian doctors. They must also travel in approved vehicles, such as ambulances or patient transport vehicles. Passports will not be accepted, and no outsiders will be allowed to accompany them.
The First Army Area has stressed that these measures are not a permanent reopening of the border, and the policy does not ease restrictions for Cambodians to enter Thailand again. Instead, it is a controlled, humanitarian effort to allow returning citizens while maintaining tight control over the border situation.
Meanwhile, freight trucks and border trade activities authorised by customs checkpoints will continue as normal from 06:00–18:00, with strict inspections in place as usual.