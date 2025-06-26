Tensions flare at Sa Kaeo border as Cambodians flock to return home; authorities control situation

The atmosphere at the Khlong Luek Border Checkpoint in Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo Province was tense following rumours that Thai authorities would allow Cambodian citizens to cross back into Cambodia between 5:00 pm and 6:00 pm of Wednesday (June 25). As a result, a large number of Cambodians gathered early in the day, hoping to return to their home country.

By the evening, as rain began to fall, many people continued to stand in long queues, some pleading with officers while shouting, “We want to go home.” Some protesters even declared, “If the border isn’t opened, we’ll sleep here, defecate here, and urinate here. We won’t leave.”

The situation escalated as some individuals began shouting and causing chaos at the border, prompting authorities to intervene swiftly to restore order.

Border patrol soldiers from the Burapha Task Force, along with Aranyaprathet Immigration officers and local police, stepped in to speak with the Cambodian citizens, using Khmer to calm the crowd. They explained that there was no official order from central authorities to open the border, and, therefore, the border could not be opened at that time.

Reports suggest that there may be individuals behind the scenes attempting to incite the crowd to create chaos, seizing the moment with news that Thailand’s Prime Minister would soon be visiting the Sa Kaeo border area.