Paetongtarn visits Aranyaprathet to assess border situation, warns against cross-border crime

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday presided over a meeting to discuss the ongoing border tensions with Cambodia and the impact of the border closures in Sa Kaeo Province.

The meeting, held at Aranyaprathet School in Aranyaprathet District, Sa Kaeo, was attended by General Natthapon Nakpanich, Deputy Defence Minister, representatives from the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of the Interior, and local government officials.

Jirayu Houngsub, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office, revealed that the PM expressed her concern over the economic implications for both Thailand and Cambodia due to the shutdown of six permanent checkpoints and ten temporary checkpoints in Sa Kaeo, Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, Chonburi, Trat, and Chanthaburi provinces.

Following this, Paetongtarn addressed the humanitarian aspect of the situation, focusing on Thai and Cambodian citizens who have been affected by the closures. On June 25, the Burapha Task Force put in place new measures to allow limited access to Cambodian citizens wishing to return home. Under the new measures, Cambodians with Border Passes issued by Banteay Meanchey province are allowed to cross the border in a controlled manner. Personal vehicles are prohibited, except for bicycles, and the crossing is limited to one day. Access will be granted in three sessions per day: