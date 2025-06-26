Paetongtarn visits Aranyaprathet to assess border situation, warns against cross-border crime

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday presided over a meeting to discuss the ongoing border tensions with Cambodia and the impact of the border closures in Sa Kaeo Province.
The meeting, held at Aranyaprathet School in Aranyaprathet District, Sa Kaeo, was attended by General Natthapon Nakpanich, Deputy Defence Minister, representatives from the Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of the Interior, and local government officials.
Jirayu Houngsub, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office, revealed that the PM expressed her concern over the economic implications for both Thailand and Cambodia due to the shutdown of six permanent checkpoints and ten temporary checkpoints in Sa Kaeo, Surin, Ubon Ratchathani, Chonburi, Trat, and Chanthaburi provinces.
Following this, Paetongtarn addressed the humanitarian aspect of the situation, focusing on Thai and Cambodian citizens who have been affected by the closures. On June 25, the Burapha Task Force put in place new measures to allow limited access to Cambodian citizens wishing to return home. Under the new measures, Cambodians with Border Passes issued by Banteay Meanchey province are allowed to cross the border in a controlled manner. Personal vehicles are prohibited, except for bicycles, and the crossing is limited to one day. Access will be granted in three sessions per day:
Paetongtarn explained that these measures were part of Thailand's ongoing efforts to combat transnational crime, which has been an issue for some time. She stated that while the closures have impacted citizens and businesses, the government is committed to ensuring that relief is provided quickly and effectively.
The Ministry of the Interior has been instructed to coordinate assistance through local authorities, while the Ministry of Commerce has been tasked with addressing backlog inventory and supporting affected businesses as a result of the border situation.
“For private companies outside government control, but whose actions impact national security—particularly in relation to cross-border crime—we will take appropriate action to ensure national security remains intact,” said Paetongtarn.
The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to visit the Aranyaprathet School, wishing students success in their exams before proceeding to Ban Khlong Luek Border Checkpoint. There, she met with local citizens, business owners, and border personnel, offering her encouragement and support for the ongoing situation.