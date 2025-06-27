Thai teen says he threw himself out of a window to escape Cambodia’s brutal scam farms

A HIGHLY PAID JOB

A softly-spoken teenager, Louis said he was 17 when a woman contacted him on Facebook offering him a well-paid role, meals and accommodation after he posted that he was looking for work.

She persuaded him to travel to Bangkok - the first time he had left his rural home province - but he was then told to go to the border, where he was taken to one of at least 53 scam compounds in Cambodia identified by Amnesty.

Louis was put to work using deepfake video software to dupe Thai women into sending money.

He said he "felt pressured" and after a week, he was sold to another compound near the Vietnamese border that looked “like a prison".

ESCAPE

In a room with eight Thai men and women, Louis said they were ordered to scam at least one million baht a month (about $30,000) and shocked with electric batons if they were late, rested too much, or failed to meet the quotas.

Louis said he decided to escape after he was confined to a dark room. Breaking through a window, he crashed down several storeys and smashed his chin.

"My mouth filled with blood, it was everywhere, and my teeth were broken. Then I passed out," he said.

The bosses stripped him naked, but took him to the hospital. From there, he managed to get home.

Louis said he wanted to tell Thai people looking for work not to go to Cambodia.

“It’s for your safety … You might never come back.”

Reuters