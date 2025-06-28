Hun Sen’s outburst driven by fear, not patriotism, says Cambodian opposition leader

Hun Sen’s current fury toward Thailand stems not from national pride, but from the growing threat to the illicit revenue streams that sustain his power—namely, criminal syndicates controlled by the Chinese mafia and operating along Cambodia’s borders. These networks are now facing an unprecedented crackdown by the Thai authorities.

Hun Sen’s anti-Thai rhetoric is nothing more than a political smokescreen. While he presents the dispute as one of historical grievance and national dignity, the real motive behind his indignation is Thailand’s concerted effort to dismantle Chinese-run cyber-scam operations based in border areas—operations that have become a vital source of illicit funding for the current Phnom Penh regime.

These scams are estimated to generate over US$12 billion (389.96 billion baht) annually—nearly half of Cambodia’s GDP—and are protected by powerful actors within the Cambodian state, including members of Hun Sen’s own family.

With traditional sources of revenue such as the exploitation of natural resources and the granting of land concessions depleted by years of systemic corruption, the regime has grown increasingly reliant on these criminal enterprises.

Thailand’s crackdown represents a direct threat to this financial lifeline. In response, Hun Sen is once again using nationalist sentiment to distract the public and rally support.