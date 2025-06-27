Thai PM Paetongtarn to Hold Urgent Call with Macron Amidst Cambodia Tensions

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is set to hold a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron this evening, as tensions escalate between Thailand and neighbouring Cambodia.
The call takes place against the backdrop of Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen's recent threat to reveal alleged "secret plans" concerning former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
Reporters observed Paetongtarn arriving at Government House's Thai Khu Fah Building at 09:15 AM today to commence her official duties.
She was met by Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, with speculation mounting over discussions regarding the Cambodian border situation and Hun Sen's increasingly provocative stance.
The Prime Minister's office, on the second floor of the Thai Khu Fah Building, is the venue for the scheduled 4:00 PM phone call with President Macron.
Earlier this morning, Paetongtarn posted a contemplative message on her personal Instagram story, quoting Buddhist nun Mae Chee Sansanee: "Forgive. If you have the opportunity to... then give it, even if the one we forgive acknowledges it or not. Lightness, openness, and comfort will arise in our own hearts."
The rising friction between Thailand and Cambodia has been a major focus of media attention. Yesterday (on Thursday), Hun Sen declared his intention to disclose details of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra's alleged scheme to change Thailand's leadership, as well as matters related to alleged lèse-majesté acts, with these revelations purportedly set for today