Thai PM Paetongtarn to Hold Urgent Call with Macron Amidst Cambodia Tensions

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is set to hold a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron this evening, as tensions escalate between Thailand and neighbouring Cambodia.

The call takes place against the backdrop of Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen's recent threat to reveal alleged "secret plans" concerning former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Reporters observed Paetongtarn arriving at Government House's Thai Khu Fah Building at 09:15 AM today to commence her official duties.