Thai Emergency Border Opening Facilitates Ill Cambodian Official\'s Return

Thailand has opened an emergency border crossing to facilitate the return of a seriously ill former Cambodian Deputy Chief of Staff, who had been receiving medical treatment in Bangkok.

Rear Admiral Charamphakorn Promphakorn, Deputy Commander of the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command, confirmed on Friday (5 July) that the Chanthaburi Area Border Coordination Unit played a pivotal role in the humanitarian transfer.

Led by Captain Siam Chirdchid, Head of the Chanthaburi Area Border Coordination Unit, and supported by the 2nd Marine Ranger Control Unit of the Marine Ranger Task Force, the team ensured a smooth passage.