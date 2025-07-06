Thai Emergency Border Opening Facilitates Ill Cambodian Official\'s Return

Thailand has opened an emergency border crossing to facilitate the return of a seriously ill former Cambodian Deputy Chief of Staff, who had been receiving medical treatment in Bangkok.
Rear Admiral Charamphakorn Promphakorn, Deputy Commander of the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command, confirmed on Friday (5 July) that the Chanthaburi Area Border Coordination Unit played a pivotal role in the humanitarian transfer.
Led by Captain Siam Chirdchid, Head of the Chanthaburi Area Border Coordination Unit, and supported by the 2nd Marine Ranger Control Unit of the Marine Ranger Task Force, the team ensured a smooth passage.
The individual in question, Brigadier General Lao Bunmaeng, 62, a former Cambodian Deputy Chief of Staff and cancer patient, had been undergoing chemotherapy at a Bangkok hospital.
He was escorted back to his home in Battambang Province, Cambodia, via the Ban Laem border crossing in Thep Nimit sub-district, Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi province.
This act of humanitarian assistance, aiding a neighbour in a time of need, was made possible through the robust cooperation between the Thai-Cambodian Border Coordination Unit, the 5340th Marine Ranger Company, Trat Provincial Immigration, and their Cambodian-Thai Border Coordination Unit counterparts.