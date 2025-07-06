Hun Sen\'s Calculated Gambit: Khmer Rouge Role in Renewed Border Tensions With Thailand

Twenty-eight years ago today (July 6), Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen executed a masterstroke of political cunning that earned him the moniker "Fox of Phnom Penh."

Now, as border tensions with Thailand resurface, observers are noting a calculated strategy to leverage historical allegiances, particularly involving former Khmer Rouge elements, to fuel nationalistic fervour.

Recent skirmishes and provocative acts along the Thai-Cambodian frontier, notably near Chong Bok and the Preah Vihear temple, have brought into sharp focus the composition of Cambodian forces involved.

Many of these soldiers, some aged 40 and above, are reportedly veterans of the Khmer Rouge who pledged loyalty to Hun Sen following the 1997 coup.

Fresh News, a prominent Cambodian outlet often seen as a mouthpiece for the Prime Minister, ran a special report on July 5, 2025, commemorating Hun Sen's "victory" over the FUNCINPEC party's army and elements of the Khmer Rouge that day.

This narrative underscores a pivotal moment when the defeat of FUNCINPEC led former Khmer Rouge cadres in provinces like Preah Vihear, Oddar Meanchey, and Pailin to defect to Hun Sen's side, driven by a desire for their families' survival.

