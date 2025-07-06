Thailand Responds to Cambodia's UN Complaint Over Border Clash

Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it has submitted a formal response to the United Nations Secretary-General following Cambodia's complaint about border tensions between the two Southeast Asian neighbours.
The dispute centres on an armed clash that occurred on 28 May 2025 in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani Province, where Thai and Cambodian troops engaged in brief combat along the contested border.
Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, provided clarification on the diplomatic exchange in a statement issued on Wednesday.
Cambodia's Initial Complaint
On 16 June 2025, Cambodia's Permanent Representative to the UN in New York sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General regarding tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.
The Cambodian ambassador requested that the letter be circulated as a document of the 79th UN General Assembly session under agenda item 32, concerning the "Prevention of armed conflict."
Thailand's Response
Thailand responded swiftly to Cambodia's diplomatic move. On 19 June 2025, Thailand's Permanent Representative to the UN submitted a comprehensive statement to the Secretary-General, outlining Thailand's position on the border situation.
Ambassador Cherdchai Chaivaivid's letter, dated 19 June 2025, reiterated Thailand's "strong adherence to international law and to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations," particularly emphasising peaceful dispute resolution and respect for sovereignty.
The Thai statement detailed the government's version of events, claiming that Thai troops were conducting routine patrols within Thai sovereign territory when they came under "unprovoked firing by Cambodian troops." Thailand maintained that its forces responded with "proportionate and appropriate measure in self-defence."
Legal Framework Dispute
A key element of Thailand's response centres on the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two countries on boundary survey and demarcation.
Thailand accused Cambodia of violating Article V of the MOU, which prohibits activities that alter the environment of the frontier zone.
Thailand also criticised Cambodia's decision to consider taking the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), arguing this approach contradicts Article VIII of the MOU, which requires disputes to be settled through consultation and negotiation.
ICJ Jurisdiction Question
Thailand's statement firmly rejected any unilateral attempt to bring the case before the ICJ, noting that Thailand has not accepted the court's compulsory jurisdiction under Article 36(2) of the ICJ Statute since 1960.
"The Royal Thai Government reaffirms its position that Thailand will not give any consent to any attempt to initiate proceedings unilaterally," the statement declared.
Bilateral Mechanisms
Despite the tensions, Thailand emphasised its commitment to resolving differences through existing bilateral mechanisms, including the General Border Committee (GBC), Regional Border Committee (RBC), and Joint Commission on Demarcation for Land Boundary (JBC).
Notably, the JBC convened between 14-15 June 2025, just days before the diplomatic exchange at the UN, demonstrating both sides' willingness to engage through established channels.
Current Status
Both letters have now been registered by the UN Secretary-General under agenda item 32 of the 79th General Assembly session, meaning they will be circulated to all UN member states for information.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that such document circulation is a standard UN procedure for placing countries' positions on record and ensuring member state awareness of developments.
The border dispute reflects ongoing tensions between the two ASEAN neighbours, despite their stated commitment to regional solidarity and peaceful resolution of differences through dialogue.