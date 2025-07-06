Thailand Responds to Cambodia's UN Complaint Over Border Clash

Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it has submitted a formal response to the United Nations Secretary-General following Cambodia's complaint about border tensions between the two Southeast Asian neighbours.

The dispute centres on an armed clash that occurred on 28 May 2025 in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani Province, where Thai and Cambodian troops engaged in brief combat along the contested border.

Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General of the Department of Information and spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, provided clarification on the diplomatic exchange in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Cambodia's Initial Complaint

On 16 June 2025, Cambodia's Permanent Representative to the UN in New York sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General regarding tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.

The Cambodian ambassador requested that the letter be circulated as a document of the 79th UN General Assembly session under agenda item 32, concerning the "Prevention of armed conflict."

Thailand's Response

Thailand responded swiftly to Cambodia's diplomatic move. On 19 June 2025, Thailand's Permanent Representative to the UN submitted a comprehensive statement to the Secretary-General, outlining Thailand's position on the border situation.

Ambassador Cherdchai Chaivaivid's letter, dated 19 June 2025, reiterated Thailand's "strong adherence to international law and to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations," particularly emphasising peaceful dispute resolution and respect for sovereignty.

