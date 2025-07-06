Cambodian woman carries national flag into Prasat Ta Khwai, nearly causes clash with Thais

A Cambodian woman carrying a pha khao ma cloth stitched with the Cambodian national flag entered Thai territory at Prasat Ta Khwai on Saturday afternoon, almost sparking a confrontation with Thai tourists.
The unidentified woman crossed the border to visit Prasat Ta Khwai in Si Sa Ket’s Kantharalak district at around 2:30pm, but was stopped by Thai troops stationed at the archaeological site.
The soldiers attempted to explain that she was not allowed to carry a Cambodian national symbol into Thai territory. However, the woman insisted that the site belonged to Cambodia.
She also argued that since Thai tourists could display their national flag at the site, she should be allowed to do the same.
While she was arguing with the Thai soldiers, a group of Thai tourists overheard her claim that the site belonged to Cambodia and expressed their discontent.
Before a quarrel could break out, the Thai soldiers asked the woman to leave and return to Cambodia. They also contacted Cambodian troops to escort her back. Although the Cambodian commander appeared dissatisfied, the Cambodian side eventually agreed to take the woman back.
Following the incident, Thai troops increased security at Prasat Ta Khwai to prevent future attempts by Cambodian tourists to assert claims over the site.
Videos of the incident, filmed by both Thai and Cambodian tourists, were widely shared on social media and appeared to intensify tensions between the two nations.
Prasat Ta Khwai is one of four ancient sites over which the Cambodian government has lodged a claim with the International Court of Justice. The other three are Prasat Ta Muen Thom, Prasat Ta Muen Toch, and the Emerald Triangle.