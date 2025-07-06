Cambodian woman carries national flag into Prasat Ta Khwai, nearly causes clash with Thais

A Cambodian woman carrying a pha khao ma cloth stitched with the Cambodian national flag entered Thai territory at Prasat Ta Khwai on Saturday afternoon, almost sparking a confrontation with Thai tourists.

The unidentified woman crossed the border to visit Prasat Ta Khwai in Si Sa Ket’s Kantharalak district at around 2:30pm, but was stopped by Thai troops stationed at the archaeological site.

The soldiers attempted to explain that she was not allowed to carry a Cambodian national symbol into Thai territory. However, the woman insisted that the site belonged to Cambodia.

She also argued that since Thai tourists could display their national flag at the site, she should be allowed to do the same.