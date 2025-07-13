Malaysia’s 100-year-old former PM hospitalised for fatigue

According to a statement from his office, he is currently under observation at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur. "He is resting, but we expect him to be back home by this evening," it said in a statement.

A physician who served as an MP until 2022, Mahathir reportedly drove himself to the event on Sunday, which also marked the 99th birthday of his wife, Hasmah Mohd Ali. Media reports noted that he cycled for an hour before showing signs of tiredness. His own birthday fell on Thursday.