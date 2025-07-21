Cambodia Tops ASEAN Crime Index for 2025, Reflecting Deep-Seated Issues

Cambodia has been ranked as the country with the highest crime rate in ASEAN for 2025, according to the latest regional crime index. Scoring a significant 51.3 out of 100, this reflects the severe and deeply entrenched criminal problems within the nation across multiple dimensions.

The 2025 annual crime index report assesses the situation by evaluating illegal activities linked to criminal markets in each country.

This analysis takes into account political, social, and economic contexts, as well as the organisational structure of domestic criminal groups, all of which are critical variables influencing the severity of the issue.