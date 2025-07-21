Cambodia Tops ASEAN Crime Index for 2025, Reflecting Deep-Seated Issues

Cambodia has been ranked as the country with the highest crime rate in ASEAN for 2025, according to the latest regional crime index. Scoring a significant 51.3 out of 100, this reflects the severe and deeply entrenched criminal problems within the nation across multiple dimensions.
The 2025 annual crime index report assesses the situation by evaluating illegal activities linked to criminal markets in each country.
This analysis takes into account political, social, and economic contexts, as well as the organisational structure of domestic criminal groups, all of which are critical variables influencing the severity of the issue.
Southeast Asia Crime Index Ranking for 2025:
A higher score on the index indicates more complex and deeply rooted crime problems.
In the cases of Cambodia and Myanmar, for instance, criminal groups are perceived to have links to state mechanisms or play an implicit role in the political and economic spheres.
In stark contrast, Singapore continues to be the safest nation in the region, registering the lowest score at 22.6.
This ranking underscores the critical need for improvements in justice systems, law enforcement, and the regulation of influential groups in high-scoring countries.
Such reforms are crucial for restoring public and investor confidence, both regionally and globally.
SOURCE : Numbeo