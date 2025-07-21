Thai Government Urges Public to Report 'Fake Foreigner' YouTube Channel Spreading Disinformation

The Thai government has appealed to the public for assistance in reporting a YouTube channel accused of disseminating false information and deliberately attacking the country's vital tourism industry.

Jirayu Huangsap, spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, revealed today that warnings had been received about a YouTube channel named "Carl Reed - Your Thailand Guide."

While the channel presents itself with a Western name and image, investigations have found that it is, in fact, operated by a Cambodian individual who uses AI technology to alter their voice to sound like a native English speaker.

Jirayu stated that the individual's aim is to distort the truth about Thailand, create conflict with specific intentions, and directly target Thai tourism.

The channel's content is said to contain material that is discriminatory towards both Thai and Indian people, and it reportedly includes elements designed to foster hatred and division across Southeast Asia and the wider Asian region.