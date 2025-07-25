Hun Manet Urges Calm: Protect Thai Interests Amidst Border Tensions

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has issued a strong appeal to his citizens, calling for them to uphold "morality and dignity" and avoid any actions that could harm the Thai Embassy, Thai companies, or Thai nationals residing in Cambodia.
The Prime Minister's message, shared on his personal Facebook page, comes amid ongoing military clashes between Cambodian and Thai forces along their shared border.
"Despite the ongoing fighting between the Cambodian and Thai armies at the border, I ask all citizens to maintain morality and dignity and to avoid discrimination or any actions that affect the Thai Embassy in Cambodia, Thai companies, and Thai citizens currently residing in Cambodia," Hun Manet's post read, according to a translation.
The Cambodian leader also addressed Cambodians currently living, working, or studying in Thailand who might face discrimination and need to return home. He urged them to make their way back to Cambodia.
For those requiring assistance, Prime Minister Hun Manet advised them to contact the Cambodian Embassy in Bangkok or the Cambodian Consulate General in Sa Kaeo Province, Thailand, using the following phone numbers:
Assistance for Cambodian Nationals in Thailand:
Cambodian Embassy in Bangkok:
Cambodian Consulate General in Sa Kaeo Province: