Singapore urges Cambodia and Thailand to exercise restraint amid rising tensions

Singapore has called on both Cambodia and Thailand to exercise restraint following escalating tensions along their border, after reports of military clashes between the two nations. The incidents are linked to the long-standing territorial dispute between the two countries.

A spokesperson for Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Thursday (July 24), expressing deep concern over the clashes. “Singapore is deeply concerned by the clashes, and calls on both countries to exercise restraint and cease hostilities,” the spokesperson said. “We call on them to de-escalate tensions through diplomatic means and ensure the safety of all civilians.”

The ministry also advised Singaporeans to avoid travelling to the border regions and urged Singaporeans in Cambodia and Thailand to stay informed through local news, follow government advice, and remain vigilant about their personal safety.