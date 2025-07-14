International Property Alerts Unveils Global Investment Opportunities at Global Property Expo Singapore 2025

SINGAPORE, July 2025 – International Property Alerts (IPA), a leading global property concierge platform, will present exclusive overseas investment opportunities at the Global Property Expo Singapore 2025 from July 18 to 20. (https://www.globalpropertyexposingapore.com/) at Marina Bay Sands Expo Centre, as Singaporean investors increasingly seek international diversification and lifestyle flexibility in the post-pandemic era.

The company reports record outbound interest from Singaporean investors targeting high-yield markets in Bali, Portugal, Dubai, and Greece, driven by lower entry prices, strong rental demand, and passport diversification opportunities.

"It's not about escape. It's about expansion. Singaporean investors are looking to secure mobility, passive income, and global lifestyle options. IPA helps them get here," said Philip Clarke, Regional Director, Southeast Asia at International Property Alerts.