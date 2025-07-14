International Property Alerts Unveils Global Investment Opportunities at Global Property Expo Singapore 2025

MONDAY, JULY 14, 2025

The company reports record outbound interest from Singaporean investors targeting high-yield markets in Bali, Portugal, Dubai, and Greece, driven by lower entry prices, strong rental demand, and passport diversification opportunities.

SINGAPORE, July 2025 – International Property Alerts (IPA), a leading global property concierge platform, will present exclusive overseas investment opportunities at the Global Property Expo Singapore 2025 from July 18 to 20. (https://www.globalpropertyexposingapore.com/) at Marina Bay Sands Expo Centre, as Singaporean investors increasingly seek international diversification and lifestyle flexibility in the post-pandemic era.

"It's not about escape. It's about expansion. Singaporean investors are looking to secure mobility, passive income, and global lifestyle options. IPA helps them get here," said Philip Clarke, Regional Director, Southeast Asia at International Property Alerts.

Market Opportunities Span Multiple Continents

IPA's global portfolio showcases attractive investment fundamentals across key markets:

  • Southeast Asian Markets lead in rental yields, with Bali delivering 9-19% gross returns in prime locations like Canggu and Ubud, while Thailand offers 7-14% yields in Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai with entry prices starting at $80,000 for condos.
  • European Golden Visa Programs provide residency pathways, with Portugal's program requiring $550,000 minimum property investment for EU access, and Cyprus offering Mediterranean lifestyle opportunities with $330,000 investment threshold.
  • Middle Eastern Growth Markets center on Dubai's zero-tax environment, delivering 5-12% rental yields with Golden Visa eligibility for properties valued at $545,000 or above.
  • Latin American Emerging Markets feature Mexico's vacation rental hotspots in Tulum and Playa del Carmen, generating 8-11% returns with condos starting at $130,000.

Comprehensive Investment Support Platform

International Property Alerts operates as more than a property discovery platform, providing end-to-end investment support including curated global listings, Golden Visa and residency program guidance, legal and tax advisory services, developer-direct pricing access, and on-ground due diligence support across 25 countries.

"At IPA, we believe that every investment is a moment of alignment — between your goals, your freedom, and your future," according to the company's stated ethos.


Exclusive Expo Features

At the IPA Pavilion during Global Property Expo Singapore 2025, visitors can access:

  • Consultations with Golden Visa attorneys and global developers
  • 50+ live property deals
  • Mortgage and legal briefings
  • Developer-direct booking promotions

The event takes place July 18-20, 2025, at Marina Bay Sands Expo Centre.

Further information and registration at: https://www.globalpropertyexposingapore.com/

