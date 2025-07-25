How do Cambodia and Thailand's militaries compare?

Here is a look at the defence forces and arsenals of two countries, according to data from the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies:

Cambodia had a defence budget of US$1.3bil in 2024 and 124,300 active military personnel. The armed forces were established in 1993 from the merger of the country's former Communist military and two other resistance armies.

Of this, the Cambodian army is the largest force, with some 75,000 soldiers, backed by more than 200 battle tanks and around 480 pieces of artillery.

Thailand, which the US classifies as a major non-NATO ally, has a large, well-funded military, with a defence budget of $5.73 billion in 2024 and over 360,000 active armed forces personnel.