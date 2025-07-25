Malaysian PM calls for ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia, urges peace talks as ASEAN Chair

Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, on Thursday announced on his official Facebook page that he had spoken with both Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Acting Prime Minister of Thailand Phumtham Wechayachai, expressing Malaysia’s deep concern over the ongoing tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.

“This evening, I spoke with both the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Hun Manet, and the Acting Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, Phumtham Wechayachai, expressing Malaysia’s deep concern over the escalation of tensions along their border,” he wrote.

He further stated that, in Malaysia’s capacity as ASEAN Chair for 2025, he directly appealed to both leaders for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further hostilities and allow space for peaceful dialogue and diplomatic resolution.