Philippines Urges Peaceful Resolution in Thai-Cambodian Border Clash

The Philippine government has appealed for restraint and a peaceful resolution to the escalating border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia, emphasising the importance of international law and civilian protection.

Manila has affirmed its neutral stance in the conflict, while its embassy has issued a warning to Filipino citizens to avoid travel to the affected areas.

In a statement from its Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Philippines urged both nations, fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to engage in dialogue and uphold their commitment to the peaceful settlement of disputes, as enshrined in ASEAN's fundamental principles and international legal norms.

"We hope that these two ASEAN member states can resolve this matter in accordance with international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes," the DFA statement read.

It also called on both sides to consider the plight of innocent civilians who may be impacted by the ongoing hostilities.