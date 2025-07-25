Philippines Urges Peaceful Resolution in Thai-Cambodian Border Clash

The Philippine government has appealed for restraint and a peaceful resolution to the escalating border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia, emphasising the importance of international law and civilian protection.
Manila has affirmed its neutral stance in the conflict, while its embassy has issued a warning to Filipino citizens to avoid travel to the affected areas.
In a statement from its Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Philippines urged both nations, fellow members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to engage in dialogue and uphold their commitment to the peaceful settlement of disputes, as enshrined in ASEAN's fundamental principles and international legal norms.
"We hope that these two ASEAN member states can resolve this matter in accordance with international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes," the DFA statement read.
It also called on both sides to consider the plight of innocent civilians who may be impacted by the ongoing hostilities.
The DFA reiterated the Philippines' neutral position on the conflict but confirmed close coordination with its diplomatic missions in Bangkok and Phnom Penh.
Manila underscored its readiness to provide consular assistance to any Filipino citizens at risk in either country. As of Friday, 25th July 2025, there have been no reports of Filipino casualties or displacement.
Concurrently, the Philippine Embassy in Thailand issued a robust advisory, urging its nationals to avoid the Thai-Cambodian border:
"Due to the continued severe fighting in multiple areas along the Thai-Cambodian border, the Philippine Embassy in Thailand urgently advises Filipinos in the border provinces—including Ubon Ratchathani, Sisaket, Surin, Sa Kaeo, Buriram, Chanthaburi, and Trat—to adhere strictly to guidance and evacuation orders from local security officials, community leaders, employers, and relevant authorities."
The advisory further urged all Overseas Filipinos (OFs) in proximity to the border to exercise "utmost caution, closely monitor the situation, implement personal safety measures, and report their whereabouts to the Philippine Embassy."
It also recommended that Filipinos follow official communication channels for updates on the latest security situation and avoid travel to the specified provinces given the volatile environment.
The Philippine Embassy in Thailand confirmed its readiness to assist all Filipino nationals and pledged to continue closely monitoring the situation.