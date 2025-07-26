Thailand thanks ASEAN’s ceasefire proposal but insists on defending sovereignty as Cambodia continues attacks

The Thai government has expressed gratitude for the ceasefire proposal made by ASEAN Chair, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, following discussions with both Thai and Cambodian leaders over the ongoing border clashes. The proposal aims to halt hostilities and prevent further escalation, while creating space for peace talks and diplomatic resolution.

"Thailand thanks Prime Minister Anwar for the ceasefire offer, which we wholeheartedly agree with in principle and are open to considering," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement issued on Friday.

However, the statement emphasised that Cambodia continues to attack Thailand indiscriminately throughout the day.

"Therefore, any ceasefire must be based on appropriate conditions and align with the situation on the ground. The safety of the Thai people in the affected areas remains the top priority," the statement continued.

The Ministry added that Cambodia’s actions indicate a lack of sincerity, and that the continued threat to Thai citizens underscores the government's duty to protect the nation’s sovereignty and people at all costs.

