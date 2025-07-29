Cambodian defence spokesperson confirms ceasefire holds, no clashes after midnight deadline

Cambodia’s Defence Ministry spokesperson, Lieutenant General Maly Socheata, confirmed on Tuesday that the situation along the Cambodian-Thai border has calmed since the ceasefire took effect at midnight on July 28.

Speaking to the press, Maly stated that, under the terms of the ceasefire agreement, both sides have halted military action, ceased troop movements, and maintained their positions. A working group has also been established to facilitate communication between the two sides.

The spokesperson further explained that the armed conflict between Cambodia and Thailand began on the morning of July 24 at Ta Muen Thom Temple in Oddar Meanchey Province and spread to other areas along the border. The clashes erupted after Thai forces fired on Ta Muen Thom first.