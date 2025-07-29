Thai and Cambodian Commanders Agree Seven-Point Border De-escalation Plan

TUESDAY, JULY 29, 2025

Military leaders outline measures including ceasefire, no troop movement, and civilian protection, following cross-border discussions

  • Thai and Cambodian military commanders have agreed on a seven-point plan to de-escalate tensions along their shared border following recent clashes.
  • The agreement's key measures include an immediate ceasefire, a halt to troop reinforcements and movements, and a prohibition on firing at civilians.
  • A joint coordination team with four members from each side will be established to resolve any arising issues and facilitate communication.

 

Thai and Cambodian military commanders have reportedly reached a comprehensive seven-point agreement aimed at de-escalating tensions along their shared border.

 

The measures, revealed today, cover crucial steps from a ceasefire to facilitating casualty repatriation and establishing direct coordination.

 

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, announced on Tuesday (July 29) that Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of Thailand's 2nd Army Region, had met with the Deputy Commander of Cambodian Military Region 4 in the Chong Chom area of Surin Province.

 

Lt Boonsin Padklang

 

The commanders jointly agreed on the following seven key points:

  • Immediate ceasefire.
  • Prohibition of firing at civilians.
  • Halt to troop reinforcement.
  • Prohibition of troop movement.
  • Facilitation of the repatriation of injured and deceased personnel.
  • Establishment of a four-person coordination team from each side to resolve issues.
  • Await further discussions based on the General Border Committee (GBC) meeting scheduled for 4th August 2025.

The discussions were reportedly brief, concluding before the departure of the Thai area commander's vehicle from the Chong Chom border checkpoint.

 

Thai and Cambodian Commanders Agree Seven-Point Border De-escalation Plan

 

Maj Gen Winthai also confirmed that the Thai 1st Army Region, covering areas including the Burapha Force and the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Force, had already held separate discussions with their Cambodian counterparts in Sa Kaeo Province.

 

Furthermore, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang later met with the Deputy Commander of Cambodian Military Region 5, where the same seven points were affirmed as the outcome of discussions in the 2nd Army Region's area of responsibility, including at Chong Chom.

 

Meanwhile, the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Force (BTDF) held an online meeting with Cambodia's Military Region 3.

 

The discussions, led by the Commander of the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command, concluded with results mirroring those achieved in the area under the responsibility of the Thai 1st Army Region. This suggests a consistent approach to de-escalation across various border sectors.

 

Additionally, the Royal Thai Army Spokesperson confirmed that the latest situation along the border, even prior to these three key regional meetings, showed that a comprehensive ceasefire had been observed along the entire line. This indicates a broader cessation of hostilities across the affected areas.

 

 

Thai and Cambodian Commanders Agree Seven-Point Border De-escalation Plan

 

Cambodian Report Confirms Key Outcomes

Meanwhile, Fresh News Asia, a prominent Khmer news website, reported on a specific meeting reinforcing key aspects of the ceasefire.

 

According to their report, the meeting between Lt Gen Pov Heng, Commander of Cambodian Military Region 4, and Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of Thai Military Region 2, concluded at approximately 11:00 AM on 29th July 2025, at the O Smach International Border Checkpoint in Oddar Meanchey Province.

 

Thai and Cambodian Commanders Agree Seven-Point Border De-escalation Plan

 

The results of this meeting, as reported by Fresh News Asia, mirrored crucial elements of the broader Thai agreement:

  • Agreed to a ceasefire, in accordance with the agreement.
  • Agreed to increase communication between both sides.
  • If any problems arise, Military Region 4 and Military Region 2 will jointly resolve them, with four individuals from each side.

 

The dual reporting from both Thai and Cambodian sources underscores a shared commitment to de-escalation and direct military-to-military dialogue following recent border clashes.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy