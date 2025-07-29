Thai and Cambodian Commanders Agree Seven-Point Border De-escalation Plan

Thai and Cambodian military commanders have reportedly reached a comprehensive seven-point agreement aimed at de-escalating tensions along their shared border.
The measures, revealed today, cover crucial steps from a ceasefire to facilitating casualty repatriation and establishing direct coordination.
Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, announced on Tuesday (July 29) that Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of Thailand's 2nd Army Region, had met with the Deputy Commander of Cambodian Military Region 4 in the Chong Chom area of Surin Province.
The commanders jointly agreed on the following seven key points:
The discussions were reportedly brief, concluding before the departure of the Thai area commander's vehicle from the Chong Chom border checkpoint.
Maj Gen Winthai also confirmed that the Thai 1st Army Region, covering areas including the Burapha Force and the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Force, had already held separate discussions with their Cambodian counterparts in Sa Kaeo Province.
Furthermore, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang later met with the Deputy Commander of Cambodian Military Region 5, where the same seven points were affirmed as the outcome of discussions in the 2nd Army Region's area of responsibility, including at Chong Chom.
Meanwhile, the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Force (BTDF) held an online meeting with Cambodia's Military Region 3.
The discussions, led by the Commander of the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command, concluded with results mirroring those achieved in the area under the responsibility of the Thai 1st Army Region. This suggests a consistent approach to de-escalation across various border sectors.
Additionally, the Royal Thai Army Spokesperson confirmed that the latest situation along the border, even prior to these three key regional meetings, showed that a comprehensive ceasefire had been observed along the entire line. This indicates a broader cessation of hostilities across the affected areas.
Cambodian Report Confirms Key Outcomes
Meanwhile, Fresh News Asia, a prominent Khmer news website, reported on a specific meeting reinforcing key aspects of the ceasefire.
According to their report, the meeting between Lt Gen Pov Heng, Commander of Cambodian Military Region 4, and Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, Commander of Thai Military Region 2, concluded at approximately 11:00 AM on 29th July 2025, at the O Smach International Border Checkpoint in Oddar Meanchey Province.
The results of this meeting, as reported by Fresh News Asia, mirrored crucial elements of the broader Thai agreement:
The dual reporting from both Thai and Cambodian sources underscores a shared commitment to de-escalation and direct military-to-military dialogue following recent border clashes.