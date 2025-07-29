Thai and Cambodian Commanders Agree Seven-Point Border De-escalation Plan

The discussions were reportedly brief, concluding before the departure of the Thai area commander's vehicle from the Chong Chom border checkpoint.

Maj Gen Winthai also confirmed that the Thai 1st Army Region, covering areas including the Burapha Force and the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Force, had already held separate discussions with their Cambodian counterparts in Sa Kaeo Province.

Furthermore, Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang later met with the Deputy Commander of Cambodian Military Region 5, where the same seven points were affirmed as the outcome of discussions in the 2nd Army Region's area of responsibility, including at Chong Chom.

Meanwhile, the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Force (BTDF) held an online meeting with Cambodia's Military Region 3.

The discussions, led by the Commander of the Chanthaburi and Trat Border Defence Command, concluded with results mirroring those achieved in the area under the responsibility of the Thai 1st Army Region. This suggests a consistent approach to de-escalation across various border sectors.

Additionally, the Royal Thai Army Spokesperson confirmed that the latest situation along the border, even prior to these three key regional meetings, showed that a comprehensive ceasefire had been observed along the entire line. This indicates a broader cessation of hostilities across the affected areas.