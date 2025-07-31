Gen Nattapon clarifies Cambodian soldiers' detention, denies abduction claims

The soldiers were detained following a border incident, and while Thailand had been preparing to return them to Cambodia, recent allegations of abduction have prompted further investigation.
Nattapon explained that after the Cambodian government accused Thailand of kidnapping the soldiers, Thai authorities took measures to protect themselves, bringing the soldiers in for questioning to gather evidence.
The soldiers affirmed that they were not abducted but rather captured during military operations. This documentation was necessary to counter the false claims and ensure clarity in future proceedings.
He also stressed that while the response may seem delayed, it is crucial to counter misinformation with verified facts.
Although our actions may not be swift, we are committed to providing the truth to counter the distortions, he said. The minister also reassured that Thailand will ensure the safe return of the soldiers in accordance with humanitarian principles once the ceasefire is fully respected by both sides.
Regarding Cambodia’s recent actions, where foreign diplomats and media were taken to the Chong An Ma area, Nattapon confirmed that while Thailand was prepared to cooperate, the foreign military attachés were not yet ready. Additionally, Thailand needed to ensure that Cambodia would uphold the ceasefire.
"Thailand can guarantee that we will not violate the ceasefire. However, we cannot be certain if Cambodia will adhere to it. If we had brought military attachés yesterday and gunfire had erupted, we would have been held responsible for the incident," he explained.
He further stated that Thailand plans to send a delegation of military attachés to the border area on August 1.
When asked whether Cambodia’s decision to send military attachés ahead of Thailand put the country at a disadvantage in presenting its case to the international community, Nattapon expressed confidence that Thailand was not at a disadvantage.
"Even though we have not yet brought military attachés, we have already issued a statement on the ceasefire violations and provided all relevant information to our attachés," he said.
While the exact number of military attachés joining the visit on August 1 is still uncertain, Nattapon estimated that more than 15 countries would be represented, with additional responses pending.