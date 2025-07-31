Gen Nattapon clarifies Cambodian soldiers' detention, denies abduction claims

He also stressed that while the response may seem delayed, it is crucial to counter misinformation with verified facts.

Although our actions may not be swift, we are committed to providing the truth to counter the distortions, he said. The minister also reassured that Thailand will ensure the safe return of the soldiers in accordance with humanitarian principles once the ceasefire is fully respected by both sides.

Regarding Cambodia’s recent actions, where foreign diplomats and media were taken to the Chong An Ma area, Nattapon confirmed that while Thailand was prepared to cooperate, the foreign military attachés were not yet ready. Additionally, Thailand needed to ensure that Cambodia would uphold the ceasefire.

"Thailand can guarantee that we will not violate the ceasefire. However, we cannot be certain if Cambodia will adhere to it. If we had brought military attachés yesterday and gunfire had erupted, we would have been held responsible for the incident," he explained.