Thailand Condemns Cambodia's "Shameless" Refusal of Fallen Soldiers' Bodies

The Thai government has sharply condemned Cambodia's alleged refusal to acknowledge the bodies of its own soldiers killed in recent border clashes, labelling the act a "shameless" disservice to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
This condemnation stands in stark contrast to Thailand's public commitment to honouring its own military as the embodiment of national dignity.
Sasikarn Wattanachan, deputy spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, stated on 2 August that even amidst ongoing tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border, Thailand remains resolute in its principle of national unity.
This unity, she noted, is powerfully demonstrated by a populace ready to stand in solidarity, supporting the government, the Royal Thai Army, and all personnel, while extending the utmost honour and respect to those who serve to protect the nation.
"Thailand possesses an undeniable strength that no one can take away: the patriotism of its people, the unshakeable unity within the nation, and a profound faith in the sacrificing soldiers on the front lines, who act as the country's shield in times of crisis," the Deputy Government Spokesperson affirmed.
The Thai government asserts that Cambodia's denial of the deceased soldiers' bodies, claiming they "are not their own troops," constitutes a "shameless" undermining of the honour of those who died.
This stance, Bangkok argues, is fundamentally different from Thailand's own values, which steadfastly uphold the sanctity of sacrifice and venerate its soldiers as protectors of the land and pillars of national pride.
"The government reaffirms that every Thai soldier and every sacrificing citizen symbolises the nation's honour, security, and independence," Sasikarn concluded. "Their steadfastness is the nation's strength, and they will be bestowed with the highest honours from the land of Thailand, truly worthy of their dignity."