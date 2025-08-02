Thailand Condemns Cambodia's "Shameless" Refusal of Fallen Soldiers' Bodies

The Thai government has sharply condemned Cambodia's alleged refusal to acknowledge the bodies of its own soldiers killed in recent border clashes, labelling the act a "shameless" disservice to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

This condemnation stands in stark contrast to Thailand's public commitment to honouring its own military as the embodiment of national dignity.

Sasikarn Wattanachan, deputy spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, stated on 2 August that even amidst ongoing tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border, Thailand remains resolute in its principle of national unity.

This unity, she noted, is powerfully demonstrated by a populace ready to stand in solidarity, supporting the government, the Royal Thai Army, and all personnel, while extending the utmost honour and respect to those who serve to protect the nation.