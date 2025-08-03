Air force detects drone swarms over military and government sites

The RTAF described these flights as a serious threat and warned that the drones appear to be involved in espionage activities, potentially targeting critical military and civilian infrastructure.
Military and national security personnel have been authorised to deploy anti-drone systems and neutralise the threats immediately. Offenders may face charges of espionage, which carry severe penalties, including life imprisonment or even the death penalty.
The air force noted that drone surveillance is particularly concerning amid the ongoing tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border, as such technology poses a grave risk to both national security and public safety.
The public is urged to report any sightings or suspicious activity involving drones—especially those being operated illegally—via the national security hotline 1374 or by contacting their nearest government agency, available 24 hours a day.